Tent Cities Will Cost $24.6 Million Per Month If Biden Reinstates Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” Policy.

According to the Associated Press, the Biden administration will reinstall the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” border policy, which mandates asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration court hearings.

The restoration, which is set to take effect in mid-November, is in accordance with an August decision by a federal judge to bring the policy back “in good faith.”

The strategy, technically known as Migrant Protection Protocols, was started by former President Donald Trump in January of this year, but it was discontinued by President Joe Biden on his first day in office, according to the Associated Press.

According to court filings, the Biden administration now needs to rebuild tent courts in the Texas border cities of Laredo and Brownsville, which will cost $24.6 million each month.

According to the Associated Press, the Mexican government must also approve the policy’s reinstatement, despite having expressed concerns such as wanting asylum seekers’ cases to be completed within six months and for migrant hopefuls to have up-to-date, accurate information on hearing dates and times.

Mexico also wants “especially vulnerable populations” to be exempted, as well as stronger legal representation for asylum seekers and better coordination in cases where people are returned to Mexico.

The Remain in Mexico policy has affected approximately 70,000 asylum seekers.

Amarillo, Texas-based U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump nominee, left the door open for the administration to try again to terminate the program, and officials say they will produce a plan shortly that they hope will pass legal scrutiny.

After an internal assessment, US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas halted the strategy in June, citing “mixed effectiveness.”

Illegal border crossings dropped substantially in 2019 after Mexico agreed to the policy’s quick expansion in response to Trump’s threat of additional tariffs. While waiting for asylum in Mexico, asylum seekers were subjected to severe violence and faced a host of legal challenges, including a lack of access to counsel and case information.

The administration is attempting to ensure that the system, which is currently overburdened with 1.4 million cases, has enough capacity.

Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department expressed worries on Thursday about asylum seekers receiving fair treatment in court, having access to legal representation, and being safe under the program.

Mexico has also raised concerns about another US tactic of forcibly deporting migrants.