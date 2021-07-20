Tensions rise, kisses are exchanged, and a hot night in the hideaway

The first episode of Love Island aired on Monday night, and it was a dramatic start to the week.

In a game of Snog, Marry, Pie, tensions escalated amongst islanders, and Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran shared their first night together in the hideaway.

Since sharing a kiss during the ‘Line of Booty’ challenge, Chloe and Toby have been dating.

The following is a rundown of what happened in Monday’s episode:

When the other islanders chose them to share a night in the hideaway, the couple took their relationship to the next level.

“Islanders, the hideaway is open tonight,” Millie received a text message. Please select the lucky pair that will get the opportunity to spend the night alone. #donotdisturb #thecatthatgotthecream”

Toby went for a cowboy hat and jeans, while Chloe wore lacy lingerie.

Toby said that he was “quite happy to be here” when Chloe inquired if he was happy to be in the hideout.

During the latest task, Jake Cornish chose to kiss Kaz Kamwi while his partner, Liberty Poole, looked on.

The girls had to line up while the boys picked who got a kiss, a proposal, or a cream pie in the face.

The girls were then given the opportunity to make their decisions.

“Love you Kaz,” Liberty said after the kiss.

Danny Bibby and Lucinda Strafford appeared to be growing apart, as he was irritated that she “hadn’t talked to me.”

Instead, Danny chose to marry Millie Court, kiss Andrea-Jane Bunker, and pie Lucinda.

After sharing a kiss by the firepit, things between Aaron Francis and Lucinda heated up.

With Lucinda, Aaron and Danny had been locked in a love triangle, with Danny being paired up with her.

After Danny chose to pie Lucinda during the challenge, the two had a candid conversation about their future plans and decided to remain friends.

Lucinda was even referred to by Danny as “a matte black Lamborghini that I want to drive.” I have the key, but it isn’t working.”

“Good things come to those who wait,” Lucinda stated as she chatted with Aaron before kissing him.

Is this the start of a new Love Island romance?