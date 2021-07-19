Tensions rise as Jake Cornish kisses Kaz Kamwi in front of Liberty Poole on Love Island.

Jake Cornish kisses Kaz Kamwi during the latest challenge, and the Love Island villa is ready to be shaken in tonight’s episode.

Jake and Liberty Poole have been together since the beginning of the series, but in a sneak peek at the forthcoming episode, Jake was seen kissing Kaz during a game of Snog, Marry, Pie while a shocked Liberty looked on.

The females line up as the boys select who gets a kiss, a proposal, or a cream pie in the face in this game.

Brad reacts to Lucinda as she moves on just days after he left the villa on Love Island.

The females are then given the opportunity to make their own decisions.

Liberty admitted to Kaz that she was falling love the 24-year-old water engineer barely a week before Jake made his unexpected decision.

Jake’s decision astounded the audience.

“Don’t really understand Jake’s intentions in kissing Kaz, and it’s bizarre how she reciprocated,” one Twitter user wrote. I hope he doesn’t succeed in tearing Kaz and Liberty apart in terms of friendship.”

“Why did Jake kiss Kaz?” one person wondered. Oh, no!”

“Sorry but I must be out of my mind if I truly just witnessed Kaz make out with Jake???,” one viewer wrote on social media. ffs #LoveIsland, Liberty babe”

“But Kaz was quick to tell Chloe she shouldn’t have kissed Toby on the lips,” another Twitter user said. I would have backed away and handed Jake my cheek! Any woman or friend would!!”

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran also spend their first night in the hideaway on the show.

The other islanders choose the couple to spend the night there.

Toby responds that he is “really thrilled to be here” when Chloe asks if he is happy they were chosen.