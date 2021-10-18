Tensions and squabbles erupt as Labour chooses council candidates in Liverpool.

In the midst of internal party strife, Labour has chosen candidates to run in two upcoming council by-elections.

Two former councillors have been picked to run in the Kirkdale and Anfield elections, while a third candidate for the vacant Clubmoor seat will be chosen this evening.

The Kirkdale by-election is being held after Malcolm Kennedy, a former cabinet member and Lord Mayor who currently lives in Spain, resigned from his seat.

Following the deaths of Councillors Ros Groves and Tim Jeeves, ballots will be held in Anfield and Clubmoor.

Labour has chosen Dave Hanratty to replace Mr Kennedy in Kirkdale.

Mr Hanratty formerly served on the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Authority and as a councillor for the Fazakerley ward.

In 2018, he resigned from the council, stating that members of his local group were attempting to de-select him.

“I would like to thank the members of Kirkdale and Vauxhall Ward for their support and confidence in choosing me as their Labour candidate in the impending by-election,” Mr Hanratty said in a statement following his nomination. Thank you very much. For the betterment of the entire ward, I will work hard for all of our inhabitants in the community.” Tricia O’Brien has been chosen as Labour’s next candidate in Anfield.

Cllr O’Brien, who was serving as the authority’s planning chair at the time, lost her Cressington council seat to the Liberal Democrats in this year’s local elections.

“I’m thrilled to be the Labour candidate in the upcoming Anfield by-election – thanks to everyone who voted for me,” she said.

“I’m excited to follow in the footsteps of Ros Groves, who passed away recently.” Let us band together and direct our fury on the Lib Dems and Conservatives who have wreaked havoc on our city.” At a gathering this evening, the party will choose its candidate for the Clubmoor seat.

Some city residents have expressed dissatisfaction with the way the selections have been conducted, with the national party gaining control of the shortlists.

The Walton Constituency Labour Group, which represents the Anfield and Clubmoor seats, issued a lengthy statement saying it was “dismayed” by the “NEC enforced shortlists.”