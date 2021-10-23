Tennis star Ash Barty has withdrawn from the competition due to quarantine regulations in Australia.

Due to quarantine regulations in her native Australia, world number one Ashleigh Barty will not defend her season-ending WTA Finals title or compete further in 2021.

The 25-year-old, who spent two weeks in quarantine after returning from the US Open to her home in Brisbane in September, said she is “not willing to jeopardize my preparation for the Australian Open in January.”

“I just wanted to let everyone know that I will not be competing in any further tournaments in 2021, including the WTA Finals in Mexico,” Barty stated in a statement released on Saturday.

“It was a difficult decision, but I need to focus on my body and rehabilitation in preparation for our 2021 season, as well as having the best preseason for the Australian summer.”

“With the continued difficulties of returning to Queensland and quarantine regulations, I am unwilling to jeopardize my January preparation.” I wish the WTA team and players the best of luck for the WTA Finals and the remainder of the year.” “Right now, my focus is on the Australian summer and winning the Australian Open.” I’m looking forward to playing at home once more.” Prior to winning Wimbledon this year, Barty won his first grand slam title at Roland Garros in 2019.

Barty had been on the road since March, when she was eliminated in the third round of the US Open.

She had a roller coaster ride, winning Wimbledon and four other titles but also retiring injured from the French Open and losing in the first round of the Olympics.