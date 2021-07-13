Tennis player from Liverpool who won Wimbledon

Neal Skupski, a Liverpool tennis player, won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon.

The Mossley Hill athlete is presently rated 15th in the world in the ATP doubles rankings, and is preparing to compete for Great Britain in the doubles event at the Tokyo Olympics alongside Dan Evans.

Skupski remarked of the 2018 Olympics, “I believe there is a decent chance of us bringing some silverware home.”

“I’m hoping for a successful Olympics.”

He was born in Liverpool and attended Wavertree’s King David High School before spending four years in America playing collegiate tennis at Louisiana State University, where he earned a degree in Sports Administration.

This year’s Wimbledon victory marks the first time he has won a Grand Slam event in his nearly nine-year professional career.

On Wimbledon’s Center Court, Skupski, 31, and his American partner Desirae Krawczyk won in straight sets, 6-2 7-6, to earn a £100,000 prize for the mixed doubles team.

Skupski and Krawczyk won with two aces against double brits Joe Salisbury and Harriet Dart after breaking their serve twice in the first set, which lasted only 28 minutes.

Skupski and Krawczyk’s victory ended Salisbury and Dart’s aspirations of becoming the first all-British mixed doubles team to win Wimbledon since 1987.

Since turning pro tennis 2013, Skupski has won five ATP circuit titles.

Skupski will be disappointed by the recent announcement that the Tokyo Olympics will be held behind closed doors, denying him the chance to perform in front of the notoriously raucous Olympic crowds.

Skupski had already advanced to the quarter-finals of the SW10 competition in the doubles event with his brother Ken Jr, with whom he had won the Mexican Open doubles title earlier this year. However,

After the Olympics, the two brothers will reunite for the remainder of the season.

Palmerston Tennis Club is where the Skupski brothers grew up. The club moved to Twitter to express their ‘pride’ at the victory, with the player becoming the first Scouser to do so since Jonathan Marray in 2012. The summary comes to a close.