Tennis club in the shadow of Walton Prison aims to get more Merseyside kids involved in the sport.

Members of a Liverpool tennis club had their heads in the clouds, but their feet were firmly planted on their courts as they started a fund-raising effort to encourage more members of their community to take up the sport.

The Trinity Tennis Club, which is located in the shadow of Walton Prison, intends to introduce the sport to more schoolchildren in the Liverpool 9 region.

And who knows what else? They could be on the lookout for the next Emma Raducanu or Andy Murray! Trinity, which has been on its current site in Lynwood Gardens for for 90 years, is hoping to fund £35,000 to convert one of their three shale courts into an all-weather playing surface so that more children and young people can be coached year-round.

To help realize that goal, the club has formed a collaboration with nearby Rice Lane Primary School, with intentions to provide tennis and PE activities to the school’s students.

Trinity, whose teams compete in the Liverpool & District Tennis Group and whose courts have hosted Group Finals and even a Lancashire County match, has applied to the LTA for an interest-free loan to cover some of the development costs.

They began their fund-raising campaign last weekend when 15 members of varying ages completed a sponsored walk to the summit of Mount Snowdon.

“Not only would the new court provide year-round availability to members, but it would also provide year-round availability to the kids at Rice Lane Primary School, which is only a hundred yards or so from the club,” noted Treasurer Mike Flanagan.

“Thanks to our solid resources, which include a “sinking fund” for sustaining the courts over the next years, we have improved the facilities and transformed the clubhouse over the last six years.

“However, the new court is an outlay for which we will want support, and we hope the LTA would be willing to invest in the project as they aim to capitalize on the great wave of interest caused by Emma Raducana’s incredible success in America.”

“What Emma did in New York was very, very exceptional, a big lift for British tennis and offers, hopefully, the governing bodies an opportunity to capitalise on it by,” Sir Andy Murray said.”

