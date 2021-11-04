Tennessee will be the next state to defend the ban on transgender students participating in school sports.

According to the Associated Press, Tennessee is the latest state to be compelled to defend its rule prohibiting transgender children in high schools and middle schools from participating in sports that correspond to their gender identity. In the United States District Court in Nashville, the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee and LGBTQ civil rights advocacy group Lambda Legal filed a lawsuit challenging the measure.

The case, filed on behalf of a 14-year-old transgender kid, claims that the Tennessee statute violates Title IX and the 14th Amendment’s equal rights protections. According to the lawsuit, the legislation banned Luc Esquivel, a student at Farragut High School in Knoxville, from trying out for the boys golf team.

In a statement, Esquivel said that being “singled out” in the law “crushed” him.

“Like any other youngster, all I want to do is play,” he explained.

A wave of similar Republican-backed bills were also approved this year and before in other states. Federal judges have halted Idaho and West Virginia legislation that solely prohibit transgender athletes from competing on female teams, according to the Associated Press.

Ten states have already imposed sports bans directed at transgender athletes, according to the Human Rights Campaign: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and South Dakota, where the governor invoked executive order powers.

Allowing transgender girls to play on middle and high school sports teams would “kill women’s sports,” according to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, who said in February that allowing transgender girls to play on middle and high school sports teams would “destroy women’s sports.” The bill was enacted by MPs in March, and Lee signed it. Tennessee became a leader in passing transgender-friendly legislation during the next few months.

Tennessee’s new laws this year also limit transgender people’s bathroom options in public schools, require notices outside public restrooms at businesses and government buildings allowing transgender people to use the restrooms that correspond to their gender identity, allow parents to opt their children out of public school lessons on sexual orientation or gender identity, and prohibit doctors from providing gender-confirming hormone treatment to prepubescent minors, though advocates say doctors are still allowed to do so.

While a federal case is pending, a judge has stopped the bathroom signage requirement.