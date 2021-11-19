Tennessee is offering unvaccinated cops a stipend to move to the state and join the Highway Patrol.

According to the Associated Press, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, the latest Republican politician to weigh in on COVID-19 vaccine restrictions, extended an offer to police officers in other states in a video broadcast Wednesday.

In the midst of a heated dispute over city and state vaccine mandates for government personnel such as police officers, Lee offered officers from other states who don’t want to comply with their local vaccination laws to join the Tennessee highway patrol for an undisclosed sum of money.

In the video, Lee says, “Our force is one of the most professional in the country, and we won’t get in the way of you and your doctor.” “We think you’d be a fantastic fit for our state, and we’ll even assist pay for your relocation.” Lee’s declaration comes just days after he signed into law a package of legislation limiting companies’ and schools’ ability to seek proof of vaccination for visitors, which will almost certainly be challenged in court.

In the video, Lee highlights New York City and Los Angeles, two cities that have or will have regulations mandating law enforcement officers to be vaccinated. The rule went into force on November 1 in New York City, with Police Commissioner Dermot Shea reporting that just 34 out of 35,000 department employees were placed on leave for not being vaccinated.

President Joe Biden and other Democrats’ policy on vaccine requirements have been criticized by both Lee and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis has revealed intentions to award $5,000 prizes to officers who want to relocate and join Florida’s police force but refuse to comply with vaccine laws, a scheme that would be codified during a legislative session in January 2022.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Lee is the latest Republican leader to take advantage of the debate over vaccine mandates. He didn’t say how much the state would reimburse officers or how it would happen right away.

In an email, Lee’s spokesperson Casey Black stated, “The reimbursement rate for relocation expenditures will depend on the amount of qualified individuals who commit to moving,” complete training, and join the state police force.

“As so many towns and states choose to disregard, disparage, and defund law enforcement’s worthy work, we. This is a condensed version of the information.