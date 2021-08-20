Tennessee is allocating $14.4 million of the $64 million COVID Education Funds to charter schools.

According to the Associated Press, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s long-held desire to expand school choice alternatives for families received a huge financial boost last year: over $64 million in discretionary pandemic education funding.

During the pandemic, Congress granted billions of dollars to states to assist them construct safe schools, but Lee instead gave millions to charter schools that operate outside of government regulation. More than $4 million was spent on new charters that are expected to launch next year, though it may take longer.

Lee set aside $10 million of the $64 million for charter schools, which provided some assistance to existing schools looking to add grades. The $4.4 million was used to start new charters.

The emergency financing was a ticket for the Republican governor to expand the existence and influence of charter schools in the state. The discretionary funds allowed governors to bypass state legislatures and expand educational choice, which includes supporting charter schools and providing parents with vouchers to use for private school tuition.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Teachers unions and others see the initiatives as a method to divert funds away from traditional public schools.

“It appears that he is using the epidemic and the relief provided by the pandemic to achieve his ideological aim of defunding traditional public schools,” said state Representative Gloria Johnson, a Democrat and former teacher.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began last year, Congress has earmarked $190 billion in a succession of laws to help public and private schools cope with the pandemic. AP tracked the majority of the money to determine how much was received by virtually every school district in the country and to analyze the ways governors distributed the aid they were free to dole out as they pleased, despite the fact that there is no centralized way to see how districts and private schools are spending the aid.

Governors were allocated $3 billion in the first round of money with little conditions other than that it be utilized to support schools and institutions “most adversely impacted by coronavirus.”

They spent the money in a number of ways, including supporting institutions in New Jersey. It was employed in Oregon to ensure that even the smallest rural districts received the bare minimum of funding. Indiana and other states are among them. This is a condensed version of the information.