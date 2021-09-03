Tennessee Health Officials are being sued for defamation by a fired vaccine chief.

A former top Tennessee vaccine officer filed a defamation lawsuit against the state health department on Thursday, claiming she was forced to transfer to Virginia for work because of allegations made against her.

Dr. Michelle Fiscus filed a case against Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey and Chief Medical Officer Tim Jones in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. Fiscus previously stated that she was fired in July as a result of public pressure from Republican state politicians over her efforts to urge youngsters to get COVID-19 immunizations.

Fiscus made news this summer after the state’s health agency fired her as the director of the Vaccine-Preventable Diseases and Immunization Program. She claimed in the statement that she was fired after sending out information about Tennessee’s “mature minor doctrine,” which was established by a state Supreme Court case in 1987.

Someone who saw the document, according to Fiscus, shared it on social media after growing concerned with a passage that stated adolescents ages 14 to 17 can receive emergency medical care without parental approval in Tennessee.

The health department was then called before the Government Operations Committee of the Legislature. During the committee meeting, Fiscus’ department was accused of “targeting” kids through Facebook messaging, and its actions were described as “reprehensible” by one Committee member, according to her statement from July.

On July 12, Fiscus was fired from her job at the health department.

Fiscus’ attorneys outline a July 9 letter Jones delivered to Piercey recommending that Fiscus be removed from her role in the defamation action. According to the court complaint, Fiscus was not made aware of the letter from Jones when she was fired, and she was not allowed to reply to the claims contained in it until after it had already been made public.

The action claims that “the decision to send the July 9 letter, unsolicited, to members of the news media was part of a premeditated effort by Defendants to stigmatize and defame Dr. Fiscus,” according to the suit.

The lawsuit also claims that after Fiscus was fired, the memo was selectively released with the media in an attempt to paint her in an unfavorable light. “Dr. Fiscus’s whole personnel file, which contained favorable performance ratings contradicting,” the suit claims. This is a condensed version of the information.