Tenant allegedly stabbed to death by landlord over home heating.

According to accounts, a landlord allegedly stabbed a renter to death following a heated debate about heating at a home in Kansas City, Missouri.

Darryl Gilland, 28, was stabbed to death in the 6200 block of North Topping Avenue on Friday, and Gordon McBeth, 44, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to a statement acquired by KSHB41 from the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD), witnesses informed investigators they saw McBeth stab Gilland.

According to the network, paramedics pronounced Gilland dead at his house, and a medical examiner later found that he had been stabbed more than 30 times.

Samantha Pohlman, Gilland’s five-year girlfriend, told Fox4 that they had moved into the house a week before the stabbing and that McBeth became enraged because he had to work on his vacation.

After hearing Pohlman’s screams, neighbors ran to the house after McBeth allegedly brought out the knife that would be used to attack Gilland.

According to the network, one pulled McBeth away from Gilland while the other kept the landlord at gunpoint until cops came.

“I pet his [Gilland’s] head and assured him it was going to be OK and the ambulance was coming and that I loved him,” Pohlman told Fox4.

She also said that before Friday, the couple had exchanged texts with McBeth about the heating, and that the landlord later responded with more violent comments.

According to the network, McBeth has been taken into jail and will next appear in court on November 2.

In the days following Gilland’s death, Amanda Mullins established a GoFundMe fundraising.

“As you can guess, we are all tremendously devastated and in shock over the tragic loss of our loved one,” Mullins said in the campaign description. Brent grew up in Indiana and lived in Kansas City for numerous years.

“Given his closeness with his grandparents, we believe it is appropriate to return him home and bury him with his grandmother and grandfather.” As you might understand, the cost of burying a loved one and transferring them to another state is a significant financial hardship, especially when it occurs unexpectedly and tragically.” As of Tuesday morning, $4,910 had been raised for the family, with a fundraising target of $10,000. This is a condensed version of the information.