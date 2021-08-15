Ten useful hints for making the most of your yard hosepipe.

GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk’s outdoor specialists have all the answers in their comprehensive guide to care for your hose, whether it’s when to water your hanging baskets, how to resuscitate a leaky hose, or how to get rid of those aggravating kinks.

With the UK currently experiencing a heatwave and another expected later this month, here are some excellent suggestions for getting the most out of your garden hosepipe this summer so you can keep watering in any weather.

Essential to life, having a ready supply of water to nourish your plants is critical, and these five suggestions can help you get the most out of your hosepipe whether it gets badly kinked or splits – or even if you lose the adaptor.

“These five techniques can extend the life of the hosepipe, so you don’t have to run out and get a new one if it ends up needing a repair or becomes worn through wear and tear,” a spokeswoman for GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk said.

“Our guide covers a variety of topics related to caring for your hosepipe so that it can give many years of service and you can focus on helping your garden thrive.”

Hoses include both female and male adapters, according to the experts, which is helpful to know when seeking repair advice at a DIY store. The threading on a male adapter is on the outside of the hose fitting, whereas the threading on a female adapter is on the inside.

When watering, point the hosepipe head beneath the leaves and foliage toward the plant’s base to ensure that water reaches the roots and is not lost in the air or diverted away from the soil.

Plants require different amounts of water. If you have the opportunity, check the guides that come with plants when you buy them. You may also check the moisture levels in the soil 15cm below the surface, and if it’s dry, it’s probably time to water it. Overwatering, on the other hand, can cause leaves to turn yellow and fall off more quickly than.