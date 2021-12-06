Ten Russian citizens who returned from South Africa tested positive for COVID, two of them had the Omicron Variant.

After ten persons traveling from South Africa tested positive for COVID on Monday, Russian health officials announced their first cases of the Omicron variation, with the Associated Press reporting that at least two of them were for the new strain.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, the Russian public health authority, two of the samples tested positive for the new Omicron variety, and the remaining samples are being analyzed to determine if they come back positive for the new variation.

People who tested positive for COVID while traveling have been admitted to the hospital, according to Rospotrebnadzor. It’s unclear whether this is due to cautious measures or because the individuals were apparently sick.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, any tourists entering Russia from South Africa are required to quarantine in facilities where they will be monitored after their arrival.

As a result of the new Omicron variety, Russia has mandated a two-week quarantine for all Russian residents returning from South Africa and neighboring nations, according to the Associated Press. Foreign travelers from South Africa or the surrounding nations will also be denied entry to Russia.

According to the Associated Press, Russia has experienced its highest increase of COVID infections in recent months, which has just recently slowed. Infections and mortality were said to be at an all-time high, creating anxiety in the country.

The deadliest month for Russia during the epidemic was October 2021. According to the Associated Press, Russia’s federal statistics agency stated that 74,893 individuals died from the illness in that month.

Much about the new variation is unknown, including if it is more contagious, as some health officials fear, whether it causes people to get more critically ill, and whether it may evade coronavirus immunizations. Scientists in South Africa were the first to discover the Omicron variety.

Last Monday, the creator of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine said that work on upgrading its COVID-19 vaccine to combat the Omicron variety will begin.

In a joint statement, the Gamaleya Center and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which funded Sputnik V and its one-shot counterpart Sputnik Light, maintained that the existing vaccination should be effective against the new variation, but provided no scientific data to back it up. This is a condensed version of the information.