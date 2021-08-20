Ten restaurant employees each receive $1,000 in tips from customers.

During the coronavirus epidemic, the restaurant business was one of the hardest hit, with many restaurants closing across the country. According to CBS4, a generous customer left a $10,000 tip for the 10 employees working that night, bringing some light into the gloom for one Florida restaurant owner.

When the customer came in on Tuesday night, Shawn Shepherd, the owner of Wahoo Seafood Grill in Gainesville, told This website that business was a touch slow. After finishing his dinner, he demanded to meet the entire restaurant personnel on duty that night.

Shepherd added, “He stated he appreciated their showing up and everything they’ve been through.” “He stated that he wanted to leave a $1,000 tip for everyone.”

Shepherd said the ten employees who worked that night received a payment once everything was checked out and the money was in the bank.

Shepherd said he had never seen a tip like this in his 35 years of restaurant experience, especially for all of the personnel.

It was a great morale booster for many of those who received the tip.

Other employees were even more appreciative of the gratuity.

Shepherd explained, “One of [my employees]has a child in the hospital with multiple sclerosis who requires a lot of attention.” “The server had to take more time off than normal, but the man showed up by the grace of God.”

After spending time in a shelter, another of Shepherd’s employees was getting back on his feet.

Shepherd added, “He’s done a tremendous job and now with this, he’ll really be able to move forward.”

He claimed that the other employees who didn’t work that night had no jealously or hostility toward him. They were ecstatic for their teammates, and the event had re-energized the entire team.

Thousands of restaurants were forced to close as a result of the pandemic’s consequences, including Shepherd’s. He claimed that the weekend he was supposed to pay his bills, sales tax, and insurance was also the weekend that indoor dining was closed.

Shepherd worked with organizations for the next two weeks to find some kind of relief for his business before registering in the Paycheck Protection Program, but it was only the beginning of what he described as. This is a condensed version of the information.