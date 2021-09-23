Ten projects are planned to revitalize Birkenhead’s economy and create new jobs.

Millions of pounds will be poured into Birkenhead as part of a £25 million pool set up for the town’s economic development.

The Town Deal Board chose ten initiatives that include music, education, and science, among other things, after consulting with citizens and businesses.

The initiatives are designed to assist businesses in growing and creating jobs, as well as to help people improve their skills.

After a successful submission to the Town Deal fund, Wirral Council received the £25 million from the government.

This is what each project will accomplish.

A heritage attraction focusing on transportation. It will be housed at the new Dock Branch Park and will ensure that a nationally significant collection is on permanent display.

This plan will fund attractions like as Eureka! Science + Discovery, Woodside, and Birkenhead Priory, as well as Hamilton Square upgrades.

A concept to sustain seven existing buildings in order to create a centre for education, advice, and specialty services.

The structure will be upgraded in order to better assist small and medium-sized financial and digital firms.

This will serve as a one-stop shop for all Open Door services, as well as a variety of additional health and wellness services. The hub will act as a new national center of excellence for reimagining how mental health is supported and understood via the arts and culture.

This project repurposes an old garage near the Cammell Laird waterfront and Birkenhead Priory. The goal is to create a creative area that will assist people who are launching their own enterprises.

This new live music venue with a 350-person capacity launched in autumn 2019. The second and third phases of the project, which will create an additional 6,800 square feet of music sector project spaces and skills development infrastructure, will require Town Deal money. Future Yard CIC, a nonprofit dedicated to the social, cultural, and economic development of Birkenhead, manages the site.

This is a project that will serve as a significant focal point in Birkenhead for coordinating operations in the low-carbon sector. To renovate, repurpose, and repurpose, Town Deal financing will be paired with private sector funding. “The summary has come to an end.”