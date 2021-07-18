Ten experiences you’ll have had growing up on the Wirral

Growing up on the Wirral comes with its own set of unique experiences, rites of passage that many Wirral residents are all too familiar with.

There are some things about growing up on the Wirral that many of us share, from that first train trip over to Liverpool with pals to the frequently bewildered looks on people’s faces when you try to explain where you’re actually from on vacation.

If you grew up on the ‘paradise pensinsula,’ you’ll be familiar with some of the rites of passage.

When someone is introduced on TV as being from Liverpool and you immediately recognize that this is not the case.

Despite the fact that Wirral and Liverpool are close neighbors, there is a significant accent difference between the two places, which a Wirralian may detect right away.

When your mother originally agreed to let you and your pals go to Liverpool, you were ecstatic.

While both sides of the Mersey have deep links, for people growing up in the relative tranquillity of the Wirral, the bustling of the city might feel like another universe, despite the fact that it is only a ferry, train, or bus ride away.

That first excursion over the sea with friends is a rite of passage that many people never forget.

Being referred to as a “plastic Scouser” is a derogatory term.

It’s just banter for some, a pointless divide between two areas that are inextricably linked for others, but if you’re from the Wirral, it’s quite likely a term you’ve heard more than once or twice.

The first time you try to explain where Wirral is to someone you meet on vacation.

“So you’re from Liverpool?” says the narrator.

No, not quite; we’re on the other side of the peninsula, which resembles a sausage. No?

You don’t have to explain yourself the first time; just state you’re from Liverpool.

And there comes a point when you simply give up and accept it.

We must be Scousers, because you’ll recognize that accent anywhere. What’s to stop you? It’ll do for now.

…and when you’re abroad and meet someone who knows where Wirral is.

Soulmates.

