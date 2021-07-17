Ten driving errors that could result in your auto insurance being revoked in a matter of seconds

According to studies, two-thirds of drivers invalidate their auto insurance policy and only realize it when it is too late.

According to research conducted by comparison website Uswitch, insurance providers might refuse to pay claims if multiple errors have happened.

Many of the errors are technically prohibited, which many drivers are unaware of.

The comparison website produced a list of the most common offences committed by motorists, revealing that the most popular method to have your insurance cancelled is by wearing flip flops or heels.

Uswitch polled a quarter of drivers who stated they had worn this style of footwear while driving.

Other common mistakes include failing to buckle up your pet, which could cost British drivers £114 million in unpaid claims each year, depending on an average claim size of £2,671, according to statistics from the Association of British Insurers.

A quarter of drivers confessed they were unaware that little mistakes could result in vehicle insurance providers refusing to pay out, while a third admitted they simply forgot that such behavior could affect an insurance claim.

10 Mistakes That Can Ruin Your Insurance

Driving while wearing high heels or flip flops – 25% of drivers

Leaving the car unlocked – 24%

Putting off car maintenance when it is necessary – 21%

16 percent of people forget to renew their car’s MOT on time.

Leaving your pet(s) unattended in the car – 15%

14 percent lent an automobile to a friend or family member

9 percent of people haven’t updated their information after moving jobs.

9 percent attached fluffy dice or another object to the rear-view mirror

Forgetting to renew your tax – 9%

Everyday mileage is underestimated by 8%.