Ten days after giving birth, a woman’s baby boy was snatched from her.

A lady has described how her newborn baby boy was stolen from her just 10 days after he was born at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Michelle Rowson, 46, stated her son was taken from her in 2009 and placed in foster care when he was 10 days old owing to her drug addiction. Soon after, she lost custody of her other three children.

“It was horrible,” she told The Washington Newsday. It was as if I’d given birth to someone else’s child. It’s excruciating. All I ask is for the Lord to mend the connection.

Lee had watched his friend die and assumed he would be next, but then something unexpected happened.

“I wasn’t in any condition to care for a child. I was scarcely able to care for myself. So they did it for the sake of safety.”

Michelle became addicted to heroin at the age of 14 and now hopes that her tale will help others.

Michelle was an addict for more than two decades, blaming her issues on a rebellious phase in her teens and hanging out with older youngsters.

Michelle, who is originally from Fazakerley, stated of one of her lowest points, “There was no one.” It was only a matter of turning to drugs and drink to numb the pain. It was at that point that I attempted suicide. That’s how horrible things had gotten. I attempted to extricate myself from it.”

Michelle declared in 2018 that she had “had enough” of the “hamster’s wheel” and was determined to get sober and off drugs.

“I simply wanted to not be here, waking up,” she explained. I’d had enough by the year 2018. I’d had enough of using and the loop of doing the same things over and over, like a gerbil on a hamster wheel, going around the mountain. You’re on it for a minute and then you’re off it.”

When this attempt failed, Michelle was saved by a fortuitous encounter with a woman she met while going home from work.

Michelle was inspired by the gathering to go to the Victory Outreach church in Liverpool.

“I recall Pastor Roy lecturing about nailing a coffin to your addiction,” Michelle remarked. I’m one of them, so I’m not going to say, “Oh yeah, from.” “The summary comes to an end.”