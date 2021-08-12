Ten adventures to take with your dog, ranging from hobbit holes to haunted motels.

After an increase in the canine population over the last 18 months, the UK now has over 12 million dogs.

Burns Pet Nutrition and Dog Furiendly have prepared a top-10 list of adventures to share with your canine now that limits on days out and overnight stays have been abolished.

Liverpool’s Adelphi Hotel & Spa

Paranormal investigator Tom Slemen has named this hotel as Britain’s most haunted. He reported seeing spirits believed to be Titanic shipmen, including Captain Edward Smith, while giving presentations in the hotel’s Sefton Suite. The workforce has also reported seeing a grey lady dressed in a Victorian-style gown in the basement on a regular basis. While this is a fantastically creepy hotel, it is also jam-packed with “deep history” and lovely rooms in which to unwind. Many celebrities have visited, including Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, and Bob Dylan. You are permitted to bring up to two dogs for a fee of £10 per night per dog.

Surrey Merry Harriers

The Merry Harriers are tucked away in the tranquil village of Hambledon. A quaint country inn with cozy lodging, resident llamas, and a strong affection for our four-legged friends. Whether you stay overnight in one of the cozy Shepherd Huts or just come in for a wonderful meal and doggie dinner, you and your dog will have a great time here. Every day, llama excursions depart from the inn, allowing you to explore the Surrey Hills with an expert guide.

Malmaison Oxford is a luxury hotel in Oxford.

This former prison allows you to spend the night with your pet behind bars. Each room has its own personality and retains all of the original prison elements from the 1800s. If you wish to enjoy this unusual stay, make sure to enquire about the prison cells. The interior is anything from dingy bunk beds and buckets; rather, it’s tastefully designed, with funk and high-end flourishes. For £10 per night, well-behaved pets are allowed to stay with you.

Bognor Regis’ Beachcroft Hotel

The Beachcroft Hotel is located in Felpham village, close to the sea. This is the place to be.