Tempo Restaurant: A Bold Take on Modern Asian Cuisine in Bethnal Green

Bethnal Green’s Tempo offers an immersive dining experience, where the line between performance and cuisine blurs. As patrons settle into the atmosphere of this “new wave Asian eatery and wine bar,” there is an immediate sense of orchestrated, almost theatrical energy. In the heart of the East End, it feels as though one has stepped into a scene from Hopper’s “Nighthawks,” with guests lingering over drinks rather than meals. Yet, despite the restaurant’s eccentric ambiance, the culinary offerings more than justify the visit.

Distinctive Dishes and Innovative Techniques

At the core of Tempo’s charm lies the expertise of head chef Eric Wan, whose precision and creativity are evident in every dish. The menu, a sleek blend of Chinese-Vietnamese influences, offers a carefully curated selection that avoids overwhelming indecision. With three snacks, four starters, three mains, and one dessert, the limited choices serve as an invitation to simply indulge in the experience. The food here is marked by Wan’s meticulousness, particularly his use of a blowtorch, elevating the presentation and flavor of each plate.

The meal begins with a standout: a hearty castle of aubergine braised to tenderness, enveloped in a rich tomato sauce, and surrounded by a delicate moat of whipped tofu. The smoky aroma that accompanies the dish adds to its allure, while the accompanying fried wonton crisps invite diners to savor every last bite.

Next, a more adventurous dish arrives: skewered char siu chicken hearts. These pieces, with their earthy flavor, are offset by a tangy lime garnish, which unleashes hidden layers of flavor, making each bite a new discovery. A silken egg, accompanied by a rich sauce of shiitake mushrooms and XO, presents a striking contrast in texture—from the creamy custard-like egg to the crispiness of the tobiko roe.

Among the highlights is a shrimp toast that departs from the traditional. Instead of the expected triangles, it arrives in boxy shapes, topped with a vibrant green coriander, basil, and green chili sauce that adds a zing to the dish. While some may consider it Wan’s signature creation, there is more to be uncovered from his culinary repertoire.

For a truly memorable experience, the giant king prawns steal the show. Charred over a konro grill and then given a final touch with the blowtorch, the prawns are served with a fragrant lemongrass sauce that begs to be spooned over every bite. Their delicate sweetness and smokiness stand in stark contrast to the lighter, refreshing onglet salad, where steak is dressed in a rich tomato sauce and complemented by sweet yellow tomatoes and mint. This unexpected fusion of French and Mediterranean flavors provides a refreshing balance to the meal.

Beyond the Plate: A New Era of Dining

As January’s resolve begins to fade, there is something uniquely satisfying about Tempo’s blend of precision and playfulness. While the restaurant might benefit from loosening up just a little, the food and experience remain remarkable. At Tempo, it is clear that Wan’s craft is only beginning to take shape, with future dishes likely to reveal even more exciting culinary innovations.

Located at 252 Paradise Row, E2 9LE, the restaurant offers an experience worth the splurge, with meals for two averaging around £150. For those looking to explore a fresh take on Asian dining, Tempo is certainly a destination worth considering.