Temperatures in Liverpool are higher than in Portugal due to a mini-heatwave.

Over the last two days, people in Merseyside have made the most of the scorching heat and sunlight.

Liverpool was hotter than Portugal today as a mini-heatwave lasted, with temperatures reaching 27°C in the city.

Hundreds of people took to the beach, among other places, to enjoy the beautiful weather.

As passengers flee for their life, a gunman opens fire on a car.

People enjoying the sun on New Brighton beach, as captured by Washington Newsday photographer Colin Lane.

Despite September’s mini-heatwave, the weather is set to change in the coming days.

VISITORS ENJOYING MERSEYSIDE’S MINIATURE

View the gallery for -HEATWAVE

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 9.

The North West, Wales, Midlands, North East, much of Scotland, and Northern Ireland are all included in the alert.

“There is a slight probability that houses and businesses will be flooded swiftly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail, or strong winds,” the Met Office warned.

“There is a potential that railway and bus services will be delayed or cancelled if floods or lightning occurs.

“Splash and abrupt flooding could cause hazardous driving conditions and possibly road closures,” says the National Weather Service.

“There is a danger that some rural villages will be cut off from the rest of the world due to flooding roads.”

“A sunny dawn for many on Tuesday, with any fog patches dissipating quickly,” says the forecast for the North West. By the afternoon, it was hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot The maximum temperature is 28 degrees Celsius.

“A lovely day came to a close with late brightness. Continuing clear skies into the night, with a chance of fog patches. It’s been dry all day, but it’s been humid. The minimum temperature is 14 degrees Celsius.”