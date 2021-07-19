Temperatures in Liverpool are expected to reach 30°C this week, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures in Merseyside are expected to reach 30°C this week, according to the Met Office.

The heatwave appears to be destined to last another seven days, with forecasts predicting more sunlight, blue skies, and scorching temperatures.

Tomorrow’s high is expected to be 30°C, and the pleasant weather will last the rest of the week.

READ MORE: Parents are being encouraged to remain careful as a result of an increase in missing children on busy beaches.

Today will be another beautiful day, with a warm afternoon and a nearly clear sky, resulting in a maximum temperature of 29°C in certain areas.

According to the Met Office, there will be plenty of clear skies on Tuesday, making it seem very warm. Due to the lack of cloud cover, the temperature is expected to reach a scorching 30°C.

On Wednesday, modest cloud cover is predicted to bring some relief from the intense heat.

While the sun will continue to shine, clouds will reduce the temperature to a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius.

Thursday will be another scorcher, with highs of 27 degrees Celsius, but there is a chance of showers developing in the afternoon.

It will be a little cooler on Friday, with sunny intervals and more cloud building in the late morning, with the possibility of showers in the afternoon.

Despite the possibility of rain throughout the weekend, temperatures will remain around 21 degrees Celsius.