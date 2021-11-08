Temperatures in Liverpool are expected to be above average, according to the Met Office.

After a bitterly cold start to November, the Met Office predicts a “milder” week in Liverpool.

Highs of 14°C and lows of 9°C are forecast for the region, with some rain possible; this is higher than the typical temperature of 10°C for this time of year.

Monday will start out cold, but will warm up as the day progresses, but the sky will get more gloomy.

In the afternoon, rain is expected to spread across the region as a breeze picks up.

Tuesday will be warmer, albeit wetter.

According to a representative for the Met Office, “Tuesday will be milder, with rain showers throughout the day.

“Clearing for a period on Wednesday, although spotty rain might extend across the region later Wednesday and into Thursday.”

Weather in the second half of November will be “changeable and autumnal, particularly to the north,” according to a long-range forecast.

We might expect rain and high winds on occasion.

The prognosis is as follows: “Later in the period, there is a growing danger of heavy, blustery showers in the north.

“Temperatures are forecast to stay around normal for the whole of this period, however milder interludes may be more common at first, with colder interludes becoming more likely later, when some wintry conditions are possible over higher ground in the north, with a modest danger at lower levels.”