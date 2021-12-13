Temperatures are expected to plunge on Christmas Day, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures are expected to plunge across the UK just in time for Christmas.

With temperatures lowering on Christmas Eve, the Met Office has warned that frost and fog might be expected on Christmas Day in some parts of the UK.

Temperatures should be near average to begin Christmas week in the north, and relatively mild in the south, though they will tend to cool down in time for the holidays, especially in southern locations.

The rain will taper off this week in Liverpool, but it will become colder.

According to the Met Office: “As a result, the likelihood of frost and fog increases, with fog clearing slowly in the mornings and possibly staying all day in some areas.

“For the final week of 2021, the weather is expected to be calm, with a higher danger of frost and fog for Christmas and New Year.

“Any unsettled spells will most likely be in the northwest, with stronger gusts and some showers or prolonged rain spells.”

With thick clouds sitting over Merseyside for the majority of the week and the potential of morning fog emerging behind any cloud breaks, fog could develop as early as tonight in Liverpool.

Fog-obscured visibility may take some time to clear tomorrow morning, and an overcast day is forecast across the region.

While it is likely to be cold, it is too early to forecast whether or not it will snow on the big day, as the Met Office can only make snow predictions five days in advance.

However, because snow is more likely in January and March than in December, we are more likely to experience snow after the holidays than during them.