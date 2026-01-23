Temaki Sushi Bar Moves from Brixton to Mayfair in 2026

After earning a dedicated following in Brixton, London’s first handroll sushi bar, Temaki, is set to make a bold move to Mayfair next month. Following the closure of its Brixton location in 2025, the restaurant will open its doors at a larger space on Maddox Street in February 2026.

New Location, Same Signature Flavors

Temaki, founded by former financier Alexander Dupee in 2021, draws inspiration from California’s handroll bars. The restaurant’s specialty has been its handroll sushi—rolled with ingredients like fatty tuna belly, prawn tempura, and smoked eel—served alongside small plates and sandos. The restaurant quickly became known for offering high-quality sushi at an affordable price point, with meals averaging around £40 per head, which stood out in a market filled with higher-end sushi spots.

Dupee’s vision was clear from the start: a casual sushi experience, with an emphasis on fresh, high-quality ingredients. The restaurant’s move to Mayfair aims to elevate this concept further, with a larger, two-level site that will feature an intimate upstairs dining area and a downstairs space modeled after Japan’s listening bars, designed for a more relaxed, communal dining experience.

The new location promises to blend Temaki’s signature handrolls with elevated Japanese dishes, all served in a relaxed yet sophisticated setting. The menu will also feature some new dishes, as Dupee and his creative team seek to build on their success in Brixton and introduce fresh offerings to their growing base of loyal customers.

Dupee, whose personal life made headlines in 2023 with his marriage to an internet personality, shared his excitement for the new venture, saying, “We loved our time in Brixton and are thrilled to bring Temaki to central London. We can’t wait to open our doors on Maddox Street and share some fun new dishes with our guests.”

The restaurant’s opening is set to coincide with a promising partnership with the Crown Estate. Leasing director Sarah McLaren expressed her enthusiasm for Temaki’s arrival, describing it as an excellent example of a rapidly growing independent operator. “Temaki is exactly the kind of innovative, independent brand we are excited to welcome to the West End,” she said.

Temaki will open daily for lunch from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. More details can be found on their website at temaki.co.uk.