Tell us what you think about claims that the travel traffic signal system may be phased out.

By the end of next month, the traffic signal system will be removed, removing restrictions on international travel.

The current standards differ depending on whether a person is coming from a green, amber, or red-listed nation and whether or not they are completely vaccinated.

The government presently updates the traffic signal system every three weeks, with the next adjustment set to be unveiled next week.

However, there are rumors that a more comprehensive change of the travel rules could happen by October 1.

After a prohibition on overseas travel owing to the coronavirus outbreak, the government implemented a traffic signal system in May.

Take our poll to tell us whether you think it’s the right decision and if you’ll be making vacation plans once the limitations are lifted.

If you are having trouble viewing the survey, please click here.