Teletext holiday nightmare leaves couple trapped in Egypt.

After arriving in Egypt, a couple was left stranded when their hotel reservation was no longer available.

Andrew and Elaine Hellon bought a package holiday to Egypt’s Royal Lagoons Resort through Teletext Holidays.

On October 20, the Birkenhead couple went from Manchester Airport to Hurghada International Airport for a two-week vacation.

However, when they arrived at the hotel later that evening, they were informed that their reservation had been canceled earlier in the day.

“They were unable to use their cell phones to contact anyone to find out what was happening,” their daughter Emma Hellon told The Washington Newsday.

“They were terrified, disturbed, and anxious as a result of this.” They were not comforted in any manner. They were able to get some WIFI and use it to communicate with me over the internet.

“It was then up to me to contact Teletext that evening using an emergency contact line.”

The Washington Newsday reported that the Royal Lagoons Resort had no direct communication with Teletext Holidays, and that the travel agent was the one that cancelled the couple’s reservation.

The hotel was fully occupied when the couple arrived, but a room was found for them to remain in until they could find alternative lodging, according to a representative.

Emma claims she was told by a Teletext employee that no one would be able to help her until 9 a.m. the next day.

Emma said she called the travel agency the next day and was informed there was nothing they could do and her parents would get a refund in 3-5 working days.

“This was intolerable because my parents had no money, no place to stay, and no one to turn to for help and support,” Emma explained.

“I was notified that the supplier’s contract had been canceled.” They couldn’t do anything and were left to figure it out on their own.” Emma claimed she had no choice but to send £2,000 to her parents so they could pay for a different place to stay.

The pair eventually found a motel half an hour away from where they’d planned to spend the rest of their vacation. “The summary has come to an end.”