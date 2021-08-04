Tekin Salimi’s investment in Clover Finance will make blockchain technology more accessible to billions of people around the world.

The rise of blockchain technology has resulted in an unprecedented number of innovative enterprises and widespread usage. Many developers are shifting gears as a result of recent crypto advances, focusing on linking all of these decentralized networks with cross-chain compatibility. While working on a DeFi application on Ethereum’s platform, developers may want to expand their reach to the Polkadot ecosystem as well. This also applies to connecting DeFi systems to the Bitcoin blockchain. Clover Financel is bridging the gap across blockchains to make it easier to construct and operate.

Clover Finance began in 2020 as a Polkadot parachain based on Substrate. The platform aims to deliver a user-friendly blockchain architecture that will save developers time and money. Clover bills itself as a cross-chain interoperability core layer. Viven Kirby, Norelle Ng, and Burak Keçeli, the company’s co-founders, want to introduce more decentralization to the crypto world.

Clover’s sophisticated technology services attracted Tekim Salimi, General Partner of Polychain Capital. Clover’s backend is a blockchain operating system that includes a storage layer, smart contract layer, Defi protocol layer, and eApp layer, all of which work together to achieve blockchain interconnectivity. Clover gives developers the ability to design DApps that work across several blockchains. DApps were previously developed and deployed on the Ethereum network. The Clover System will rely on DeFi, which is more convenient for developers and common users. Developers are increasingly turning to mainstream crypto and DeFi to reach an underserved audience of billions of people who are unaware of the new decentralized economy.

Salimi made the decision to invest in Clover Finance because it allows developers to connect DeFi applications from Ethereum to Polkadot. Clover transactions are paid with the CLV token, while network updates are voted on with the CLV token. Clover also intends to make it possible for Bitcoin and other blockchains to communicate with one another. Salimi realized that investing in Clover would make it easier for the Clover app and wallet to link and collect information about the user’s accounts on numerous DApps because he has a strong crypto background.

Clover Finance has a growing list of strategic partners and backers, including The Graph, Chainlink, Polygon, Bounce, Chainswap, and Crust, among others. Many of these projects are also attempting to provide consumers with a more comprehensive blockchain experience.