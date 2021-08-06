Teens will be vaccinated on Covid buses at festivals and football games.

Vaccine buses will be stationed at major events across the country in an effort to reach as many youths as possible.

It comes as the government plans to begin an advertising campaign warning youngsters that if they do not get vaccinated, they would miss out on big events.

From September, Covid passports will be required to enter nightclubs and other places, requiring two vaccinations.

The government is also expected to encourage social media personalities to help promote the vaccine message, according to sources.

Everyone in the UK over the age of 16 will now be provided the Covid vaccine.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) is reportedly considering whether vaccines could be given to children as young as 12 years old.

According to I efforts are on to provide incentives for younger age groups to obtain the vaccine as soon as feasible.

During the Premier League football season, ‘vaccine buses,’ which are mobile immunization centers delivering jabs, are believed to be used.

These buses could also be employed at other large-scale events with younger audiences, such as music festivals and concerts.

Influencers on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok might be enlisted to persuade young people to get vaccinated.

According to recent NHS data, about a third of young adults (roughly three million 18 to 30-year-olds) had not been vaccinated.

In June, anyone over the age of 18 were eligible for the vaccine.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, has agreed to the JCVI’s proposal to increase the vaccine’s distribution and has instructed the NHS to prepare to begin administering first doses to children “as soon as practicable.”

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam seemed to imply that vaccine eligibility could be extended even further in the future, possibly to youngsters as young as 12 years old.