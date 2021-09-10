Teens were arrested for planning a school shooting and allegedly studied the Columbine High School shooting.

Two Florida middle school kids have been arrested on suspicion of organizing a mass shooting similar to the Columbine High School tragedy in 1999.

Phillip Bird, 14, and Connor Pruitt, 13, both pupils at Harns Marsh Middle School in Lehigh Acres, were arrested on Thursday, according to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, after officers investigated information from an eighth-grade teacher about the alleged plot the day before. Marceno said the youths will be charged with conspiracy to commit a mass shooting since they were both “well known to deputies” who had attended to calls to their houses about 80 times.

The teacher discovered the alleged conspiracy after students informed him that one of their classmates had a pistol in their book bag. Deputies initiated an investigation right away, and Bird and Pruitt were named as suspects. Despite the lack of a gun in the book bag, authorities discovered a map of the school and discovered “disturbing evidence,” including a gun and many knives, during a later search of the suspects’ houses, according to Marceno.

During a press conference, Marceno stated, “Detectives learned the students were interested in the Columbine High School shooting.” “They were doing a lot of research to find out more about the incident and the shooters. The pupils were also seeking to learn how to make pipe bombs and buy firearms on the illicit market, according to detectives.

In the decades since the Columbine massacre, which resulted in 15 deaths and dozens of injuries, there have been several copycat shootings. It was the deadliest mass shooting at a U.S. high school until the tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, about 120 miles distant from Lehigh Acres, in which 17 people were killed. According to Marceno, police intervention likely saved a second fatal occurrence.

“I am certain that my team of devoted deputies and detectives acted quickly, properly investigated, and prevented a very violent and dangerous act,” Marceno added. “This might have been the next Parkland atrocity, but we intervened while they were still planning.”

The Lee County School District responded to a request for comment by directing this website to remarks made by Superintendent Dr. Ken Savage during the. This is a condensed version of the information.