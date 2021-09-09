Teens that reduced a guy to tears atone for their actions.

Four youngsters from St Helens have been ordered to pay for the damage they caused when they set fire to a communal allotment.

On April 29, a fire ripped through the Sexton Avenue Community Allotment Garden in Parr, St Helens.

As he raced to the allotment site to find a big fire, Paul Llewellyn, chairman of the allotment, reported heartbreaking scenes.

After learning that the facility that volunteers had worked so hard to construct had been set ablaze, Mr Llewellyn burst into tears.

In an April interview with The Washington Newsday, he stated that the blaze burned 30 foot tall fir trees.

At around 4.30 p.m., Mr Llewellyn received a post on social media reporting that a boy had been seen jumping over a fence.

Four youths have now been identified as the perpetrators of the fire, according to police.

The teenagers, aged 13 to 15, have since paid for the damage, completed repair work, and attended a Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service educational lecture.

“We can confirm that four youngsters were subject to a community resolution following an arson at allotments in St Helens earlier this year,” a police spokesman told The Washington Newsday.

“We received a report of arson at Sexton Avenue Community allotments in Parr, St Helens, on Thursday 29 April. At around 5.15 p.m., adolescents allegedly entered the allotments via Inman Avenue and set fire to them.

“The youths are then thought to have fled on foot from the scene. The fire was put out by Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, and no casualties were reported.

“Four lads, ages 13 to 15, were identified after lengthy investigations. They agreed to pay for the damage, repair the damage, and attend a Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) Fire Safety Seminar.”

“Starting fires deliberately is extremely irresponsible, putting our communities at risk and putting an extra pressure on our already overburdened emergency services,” said St Helens Community Policing Chief Inspector Paul Holden.

“Those in charge have taken this on board, and it’s encouraging to see such a positive conclusion that educates and implements actual efforts to reverse the damage.”

