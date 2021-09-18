Teens take early morning walks through their hometown streets for a heartwarming reason.

A group of young adolescents now patrol the streets of their community every weekend after being “annoyed” by what they saw on social media during lockdown.

During the lockdown, Max Saunders and his pals formed Out and About, a response squad in New Brighton that helped people who were isolated with shopping errands, and their endeavor quickly morphed into saving lives and keeping the streets safe once restrictions were eased.

The volunteers, who wear custom-made uniforms and carry first-aid kits, assist injured revellers, stranded visitors, and homeless people across the region, patrolling the streets for up to 12 hours late at night.

Some of the group’s members, all under the age of 20, provide first aid, such as resuscitation and the treatment of head traumas.

Max Saunders, the group’s leader, told The Washington Newsday how he came up with the concept after spending over 100 hours researching how to go about it during lockdown last year.

He explained, “I was bored during lockdown, and that’s how it started.”

“I was scrolling through social media, and it irritated me to see stories about the NHS being overworked, ambulance wait times of hours, and individuals not getting the help they needed.

“I was wondering if giving them an extra ten minutes would help.”

The organization started by supporting persons who had been infected with the virus.

“We started in November 2020, but it was mostly focused on covid-related activities like purchase and checks,” Max explained.

“The first incident we dealt with was a sad person approaching us on the prom [in New Brighton].”

“We referred them to a mental health center, and then we came across two coppers and informed them of our presence,” says the officer.

“The second one was a dog on a fishing hook,” says the narrator. Week after week, we don’t have to deal with the same issues.”

He explained, “Essentially, what we are is a neighborhood group that helps out locally with any challenges or folks in need.”

“For instance, most of our work focuses on first aid and safety.”

