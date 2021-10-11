Teens slashed a man to death with a machete before throwing his body into a canal.

A court heard that teenagers stabbed a guy 35 times before pushing him into a canal to die.

On the morning of March 25, Scott Aderton’s body was found from the Leeds and Liverpool Canal near King Street.

Three adolescents were on trial at Manchester Crown Court today (Monday, October 11) for the death of the 33-year-old, who prosecutors allege sustained 35 stab wounds from the top of his head to his shins, according to the Manchester Evening News.

After seven years on the run, one of Liverpool’s and the UK’s most wanted men has been apprehended.

Mr Anderton’s murder and robbery were admitted by Liam Bailey, 18, and two youths, ages 16 and 17, respectively.

The 16-year-old was found guilty of murdering Mr. Anderton, while the 17-year-old was found guilty of manslaughter but not of murder. For legal reasons, neither can be identified.

The three were found not guilty of attempting to rob Mr. Anderton.

Mr Anderton was caught on camera going through Leigh town centre at 4 a.m., carrying a plastic bag and wearing only one shoe, during the trial.

Prosecutor Michael Brady QC said he was singled out because he was “weak and alone” and had the “tragic misfortune” of running into the kids and Bailey near King Street.

At 04:30, they were caught on camera with him near the canal, and the tape showed waves as Mr Anderton entered the water.

According to the court, the 17-year-old told police Bailey had attacked Mr Anderton with a machete and then pushed him into the canal with the 16-year-old.

In the hours preceding up to Mr Anderton’s death, Bailey was also accused of two attempted robberies, which he denies.

Bailey has pled guilty to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily injury and grievous bodily harm in relation to a separate incident on September 1, 2020, on another man, in addition to the murder of Mr Anderton.

The teenagers will be sentenced on November 12th.