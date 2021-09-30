Teens have been prosecuted after cocaine and heroin were discovered during a morning raid.

During an early morning police raid, two youths were apprehended and drugs were seized.

On Tuesday morning, Merseyside Police raided an address in Rock Ferry (September 28).

Officers seized mobile phones and a quantity of suspected Class A narcotics upon entering the residence.

Lethobo Sithole, 19, of Rock Ferry’s New Chester Road, and a 17-year-old Rock Ferry kid who cannot be identified due to his age were detained.

Both have been charged with cocaine possession with the intent to supply, heroin and crack cocaine supply, and cannabis possession with the intent to supply.

They were remanded in custody and appeared in court yesterday morning in Liverpool (Wednesday 29 September).

