Teens charged with the murder of a Spanish teacher want a lower bond, but prosecutors want it raised.

Noble, Willard Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, both 16, have requested a state court judge to reduce their bond, but prosecutors want it kept at $1 million or even increased to $2 million.

Miller and Goodale are suspected of assassinating Nohema Graber, a high school Spanish teacher in Fairfield, Iowa.

Graber, 66, was reported missing on November 2, according to the Associated Press. Later that day, her bones were discovered in a park in Fairfield, where she was known to go for daily walks. Graber was said to have suffered “inflicted head damage,” according to court documents. Separate court appearances for the two boys were scheduled 90 minutes apart. According to the Associated Press, they had little reaction to the proceedings and spent the majority of their time looking forward.

Goodale’s lawyer claimed that he lacked the financial wherewithal to pay the bond.

“A million dollar cash-only bond, judge, is so far out of reach that it practically amounts to pretrial detention without bond,” Nicole Jensen, Goodale’s state public defender, argued.

Goodale could probably only afford $10,000, according to Jensen, because his father works in construction. Goodale is unable to flee since he lacks a passport and driver’s license, according to her.

Christine Branstad, Miller’s lawyer, made a similar argument. She went on to say that detention for an extended period of time could be damaging to the young men’s development.

She requested that the judge instead consider GPS or video tracking when Miller is under the supervision of his family’s adults at home.

In their arguments, both Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown and Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding alluded to the crime’s severity. Brown claimed that this warranted holding Goodale’s bail at $1 million or raising it to $2 million. Moulding also requested that Miller’s bond be increased.

Brown asked Judge Joel Yates to consider the evidence presented by the investigators “concerning the planning… the conduct that caused Ms. Graber’s death and the treatment of her after her death, which appears to us to be also harsh.”

According to Moulding, there is no level of outside oversight that would secure the community’s safety. He requested the judge to raise Miller’s bond to $2 million.

