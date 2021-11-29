Teens charged in the death of a teacher ask to see their parents and plead not guilty.

Noble, Willard The Associated Press reported that Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, both 16, asked to go home with their parents after pleading not guilty to accusations of murdering their high school Spanish teacher.

In Fairfield, Iowa, the teens are accused of killing 66-year-old Nohema Graber. Graber’s body was discovered hidden beneath a tarp, a wheelbarrow, and railroad ties. The teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder and murder conspiracy.

Miller and Goodale’s lawyers urged the judge last week to reduce their $1 million bond so that they may be released under their parents’ supervision. Prosecutors suggested that the bonds be kept at $1 million or possibly increased to $2 million.

“A million-dollar cash-only bond, judge, is so far out of reach that it practically equates to pretrial detention without bond,” Nicole Jensen, Goodale’s state public defender, argued.

The attorneys requested home arrest and increased monitoring, claiming that the minors lack the skills or resources to abscond. Because his father works in construction, Goodale could only afford to spend roughly $10,000, according to Jensen. Goodale lacks a passport and a driver’s license.

Due to the heinous nature of the murder, Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding has indicated that no outside level of oversight could guarantee the community’s safety.

According to court documents, police got information that Goodale had posted details about the teacher’s assassination plan on social media. According to the records, investigators discovered garments that appeared to be smeared with blood inside Miller and Goodale’s houses.

Graber went missing on November 2, and her body was discovered later that day at a Fairfield park where she was known to walk every day. Graber was said to have suffered “inflicted head damage” in previous court documents. Miller and Goodale waived their right to a speedy trial, so prosecutors aren’t obligated to try them within 90 days of the formal accusations being filed on November 12. Both claim to be detained in juvenile correctional centers.

The “very horrific murder of an innocent individual,” according to Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown, justifies their detention.

Christine Branstad, Miller's attorney, stated.