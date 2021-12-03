Teens charged in the death of a high school teacher are still in custody, each with a $1 million cash bond.

According to the Associated Press, a court in Iowa ruled on Friday to hold two 16-year-olds charged with murdering their Spanish teacher in custody, keeping their bail bonds at $1 million apiece.

Noble, Willard Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale have been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Fairfield High School teacher Nohema Graber, according to growing evidence.

Miller and Goodale’s lawyers requested Judge Joel Yates to lower their bond so they wouldn’t have to wait in jail for their trial.

The prosecution contended that the crime was too heinous to let them go free, stating in court documents that Graber “caused head trauma.” Yates weighed the nature and circumstances of the allegations, as well as his family and income, while making his decision.

Miller and Goodale “engaged in an incredibly horrific murder of an innocent individual,” according to Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown. No amount of supervision, according to Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding, could adequately assure the safety of everyone around them if they were not in jail.

Prosecutors requested that the bond be kept at $1 million or perhaps increased to $2 million.

Nicole Jensen, Goodale’s attorney, said at a hearing on November 23 that the $1 million cash bond is so far unattainable that it amounted to pretrial detention without bond.

Miller’s lawyer, Christine Branstad, made similar concerns, saying that separating minors from their families for long periods of time before trial can be harmful to them and impede their development.

Graber, 66, went missing on November 2 and was discovered later that day at a Fairfield park where she was known to walk every day.

Her body was discovered at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield, some 95 miles (150 kilometers) southeast of Des Moines, hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow, and railroad ties.

According to court filings, police got information that Goodale had posted details about the murder plot on social media. According to the records, police detectives discovered garments that looked to contain blood at the teen’s houses.

Miller also admitted to being at the park when Graber was killed, as well as providing materials used to kill her and cover her death, according to court documents.

