In north Liverpool, a group of adolescents attacked a police van with pyrotechnics and bricks.

At around 6.20 p.m. on Wednesday, police were dispatched to Anfield Sports Centre on Clarendon Road, following allegations of teenagers throwing fireworks.

When the cops arrived at the sports center, the kids started tossing pyrotechnics at the police car before fleeing.

The cordon is still in place as forensics work at the scene of the man’s death.

To maintain a high visibility presence, an officer in a police van remained in the Breckside Park area.

Around 8.30 p.m., a group of young people wearing masks approached the van. The front windscreen of the van was shattered after a brick was hurled at it.

Five young males were detained and searched while more patrols were dispatched to the area.

The police van has been taken off the road for repairs, and both instances are still being investigated.

“Thankfully, no one was wounded in either instance, but this was thoughtless criminal damage,” Liverpool Community policing sergeant Carl Lynch told The Washington Newsday.

“The officers were on patrol, providing a visible presence and reassuring residents when their car was targeted in a dangerous way with pyrotechnics and bricks, causing significant damage and forcing a vehicle off the road.

“This type of behavior jeopardizes not just the officers’ safety, but also the safety of the general public. Merseyside Police will not accept any antisocial behavior or attacks on emergency service employees while they are performing their responsibilities, and we are working with all partner agencies to identify and prosecute those responsible.

“We know that this type of occurrence affects a small percentage of young people, but I’d want to ask parents and caregivers: do you know what your children are up to when they’re out? Please speak with them to avoid a repeat of this behavior and the possibility of significant injury to someone.”

Anyone with information about either incident should contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and use the reference numbers 21000678071 or 21000678309.