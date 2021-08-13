Teens assaulted an unarmed man “just for the heck of it.”

Two youths assaulted a man in the street for no apparent reason, breaking his skull and causing a bleed on his brain.

In the early hours of the morning, Jack Geary and Thomas Price ambushed James Hansen in Liverpool’s city center.

In Victoria Street, they also smashed his nose and eye socket with a series of unprovoked and brutal strikes.

Surprising CCTV footage shows them knocking out their victim before fleeing, leaving him unconscious on the sidewalk.

Mr Hansen, 22, has not regained some of his sense of taste and smell nearly a year later, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

The “innocent” victim was attacked “for the sake of violence, just for the pure fun of it,” according to Judge Denis Watson, QC.

At around 4.15 a.m. on August 24, last year, Geary, then 19, and Price, then 18, were in Liverpool with two ladies.

According to prosecutor Callum Ross, there was a “disagreement” between these two ladies and two other women, which resulted in a “physical confrontation” between the four women.

Mr Hansen was walking up Victoria Street toward Cook Street with a female companion when he was suddenly attacked, according to video produced in court.

Mr. Ross claimed Geary attacked him three times while he was leaning against a store window, then “Mr Price joins in and punches Mr Hansen a further six times,” sending him to the ground.

The two attackers fled and reunited with their two female companions before being apprehended by police on Dale Street, guided by City Watch CCTV operators.

Geary, 20, of Coast Road, Mostyn, Holywell, and Price, 19, of Coed Onn Road, Flint, both declined to comment in interviews.

They later admitted to causing severe bodily harm, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.

“Mr Hansen speaks of feelings of paranoia, dread, and worry that he still feels to this day, and finds himself thinking about the night in question and is consumed by paranoia,” Mr Ross said.

He claimed the then-21-year-old experienced “massive” discomfort, “terrible headaches,” sleeping problems, and a loss of confidence while out of work for a month.

Geary has five previous convictions for eight offenses, according to the court, and was given a nine-month suspended sentence on Monday. “The summary has come to an end.”