Teens arrested in connection with a mass shooting plot allegedly attempted to recruit other students, according to police.

Two male middle-schoolers allegedly tried to persuade other kids to join their deadly scheme after their plan to carry out a school shootout in Florida was prevented by authorities last week.

Two male pupils, ages 13 and 14, were detained on Sept. 10 at Harns Marsh Middle School in Lee County, Florida, after a teacher informed school officials that one of the children was carrying a gun in his bookbag. An 8th grader was taken out of class and searched, but no guns were discovered until later, when police executed house search warrants. According to CNN, they discovered a map with the positions of each internal school camera indicated.

The two middle-schoolers were discovered as being part in a school gunfire plot by detectives from the Youth Services Criminal Investigations division. Further inquiry revealed that the two alleged adolescents had studied the 1999 Columbine High School massacre thoroughly.

According to the site, “detectives also uncovered that pupils were attempting to learn how to build pipe bombs and how to obtain firearms on the illicit market,” according to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Following their detention, both teenagers were charged with conspiracy to commit a mass shooting and were required to undergo a mental health evaluation.

According to the Hill, the two teenagers had previously attempted to recruit more pupils during classrooms, in the cafeteria, and during Zoom virtual meetings. Authorities questioned three pupils, who said that the two teenagers had been talking about carrying out a gunfight for more than a week.

Both the suspects approached each of the students and asked whether they wanted to be a part of the school shooting. “All of the students refused to participate.” The two students also said they were inspired by the 1999 Columbine High School tragedy and that they meant to shoot themselves after shooting their classmates.

After a search warrant was conducted at the students’ house, Marceno said investigators discovered many knives and a revolver. He described the evidence as “disturbing.”

The two juveniles, according to the other children, planned to target “bullies.”

They allegedly planned to carry out the shooting after creating a distraction in the school cafeteria.

Following a brief appearance in front of a judge on Sunday, the two adolescents were transferred to the Southwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center. They are not permitted to communicate with the school or each other.