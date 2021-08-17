Teens are detained as a fight at Popworld spills out into the street.

After a “shocking” incident in Popworld nightclub, two adolescents were arrested in the early hours of this morning.

At around 2.50 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, police received complaints of a disturbance in the nightclub on Wood Street.

Security personnel intervened, and the altercation is claimed to have proceeded outside the club and onto Hanover Street.

After bullets were fired outside stores, the road was stopped while forensic officers searched the area.

One man was brought to the hospital with a head injury, while another received first assistance from emergency personnel on the spot.

Following CCTV inquiries, officers apprehended two people on Church Street and Seel Street.

A 19-year-old Bootle man was detained on suspicion of assault, while a 17-year-old Bootle man was arrested on suspicion of affray.

Both have been arrested and will be interrogated by police.

The investigation into the incident is still underway, and officials are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“We are in the early stages of an inquiry into an altercation on Wood Street this morning, and we would urge to anyone who observed the incident to get in touch,” Detective Inspector Ben Dyer said.

“This would have been a frightening scene for anyone to watch, and while our police were able to make two quick arrests, our investigations are still ongoing.

“If you were in the city center this morning and witnessed anything, please get in touch with us because the information you have could be crucial to our inquiry.

“After a long and arduous lockdown, we want our city centre to be a secure place for everyone in Merseyside to enjoy, and we simply will not allow such acts of violence in our communities,” said the mayor.

“We can make our streets safer with the public’s aid, and I would encourage anyone with information about this event to come forward.”

If you saw this happen or have any information, please contact the police on social media via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 21000572076.

You can also contact 101 or Crimestoppers, an independent organization, anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website. “The summary has come to an end.”