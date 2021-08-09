Teenagers who had their drinks ‘spiked’ were terrified of ever going out again.

A adolescent who was taken to the hospital after her drink was “spiked” claims she is terrified of ever going out on a night out again.

Millie Taplin, 18, was left practically paralyzed and appeared “possessed” after accepting a drink from a man in a bar. Millie’s mother published a video of her daughter’s condition in an attempt to warn others about getting spiked.

Millie came on This Morning with her sister Sadie to talk about her experience.

She described how she felt just minutes after drinking the drink to Ruth and Eamonn, saying, “I experienced pins and needles in my hands, and my eyes went fuzzy.”

“We hear a lot about being spiked, but you never think it will happen to you.” Millie left the club with her friends and then became ill outside, prompting her friends to contact her older sister, Sadie, for assistance.

“I could just hear the terror, and she was so terrified, I knew it was more than just drunk,” Sadie recalled. Sadie drove Millie to the hospital, where their mother greeted them.

Millie claimed she was ashamed and shocked when she viewed the video, but accepted that her mother may distribute it to raise awareness.

“No one exposes what you’re like when you’re in that state; someone made me that way, and I think people need to see the consequences,” she said.

“I can’t emphasize enough how cautious you must be with your alcohol.

“I’d like to go out again, but I’m starting to feel panicked; I wouldn’t be able to enjoy myself on a night out now, which is a shame.”