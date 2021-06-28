Teenagers should be vaccinated to avoid a winter increase, according to experts.

One specialist believes that vaccinating teenagers will be necessary to prevent another Covid-19 outbreak this winter.

Adults and some children in extreme circumstances are currently eligible to participate in the vaccination program.

However, Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the Nervtag advisory committee, believes that making the vaccines available to those above the age of 12 could be critical in “interrupting” the virus’s spread.

“Unless we do something very dramatic to block the transmission of this virus, I believe we will have to expand vaccination to teenagers in order to prevent a new outbreak in this coming winter and the following spring,” he told Sky News.

“I believe we know (vaccines) are quite successful at eliciting an antibody response and are safe – but this must be considered against the minimal risk of disease.

“The risk of disease is not zero, and there are increasing reports of youngsters becoming infected and then experiencing long-term problems from so-called extended Covid.”

“The immunological responses (among adults and teenagers) are quite comparable, and while one study suggested that teenagers had different immune responses, other studies show that between the ages of 12 and 18, you respond pretty much the same as an adult,” he noted.

“And I believe that the best way to stop this outbreak is to offer immunization to those age groups,” says the researcher.

The subject has sparked heated debate.

Some experts believe it would be unethical to give vaccinations to children who are at low risk of Covid-19 when susceptible kids in other countries have yet to receive their first dose.

Others have stated that it is critical to provide the vaccines to teenagers in order to prevent the spread of diseases and further disruption of education.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) of the United Kingdom has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use among. (This is a brief piece.)