Teenagers may or may not require a Covid-19 vaccine, according to a JCVI member.

According to a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), it is still unclear whether children aged 12 and up should receive the Coivd-19 vaccine.

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the committee that advises the government on vaccines, believes that if adequate immunity is built up through the adult immunization program, vaccinating children is unnecessary.

Another public health expert, on the other hand, advocated that the UK should follow the lead of the United States and Israel and begin immunizing youngsters to prevent outbreaks in schools.

Professor Devi Sridhar believes that children should be vaccinated over the summer to ensure that they are protected.