Teenagers have been charged in a plot to attack a Pennsylvania high school on the anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.

Zavier Lewis and Alyssa Kucharski, both 15, have been charged as adults after police discovered comprehensive proof of their plan to “gun up” Dunmore High School south of Scranton on April 20, 2024.

Two more children will face juvenile charges, according to Lackawant to County District Attorney Mark Powell.

According to court filings, the students discussed plans to attack the school with Molotov cocktails and various guns, with one student calling “dibs” on a specific victim, according to Rochester First.

The teenagers allegedly stated that they “hated” the high school and wanted “everything to go down” like the 1999 Columbine shooting, which resulted in the deaths of 13 people and the injuries of 21 others.

Police discovered bomb components, BB pellets, CO2 cartridges, a handwritten list of weaponry and tactical gear, and a five-subject notebook with a section devoted to the mass murder at Kucharski’s residence during a search warrant.

“I guess I’m going to go with Klebold setup,” according to one notation in Kucharski’s notebook (referring to Columbine shooter Dylan Klebold). A Tech-9 and a sawed-off shotgun, but instead of a double barrel, I want one like Eric shot,” Rochester First reported, referring to the other Columbine shooter, Eric Harris.

Kucharski’s mother apparently told cops that her daughter was “obsessed” with the Columbine school shooting. According to the news station, another writing in Kucharski’s notebook stated, “4-20-24 April 20, 2024, you’ll all be dead soon anyways.”

According to the Associated Press, the mother of one of the teens charged as a juvenile uncovered text exchanges in which the pupils discussed intentions to “shoot up the school.” He didn’t believe it until he found 20 to 30 Molotov cocktails under Kucharski’s porch, the boy told detectives.

Lewis told authorities during an investigation that he had never heard of the Columbine massacre until Kucharski informed him of it, and the two began plotting their attack in September 2020.

According to the Associated Press, the two teenagers were taken to the Northampton County Juvenile Justice Center and charged with weapons of mass destruction, terroristic threat, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, and possession of explosive material.