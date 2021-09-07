Teenagers could be given Covid jabs at school.

If the government approves the vaccination of 12 to 15-year-olds, the vaccine might be administered at school soon.

The declaration was made by Schools Minister Nick Gibb, who stated that parental agreement will “always be sought” before any child is vaccinated.

Mr Gibb went on to add that minors may be able to give the go-ahead on their own, but only in “very unusual” cases.

The news comes as UK medical experts consider whether or not to give the vaccine to children aged 12 to 15 years old, as well as the potential benefits.

“The School Age Immunisation Service will deliver these vaccinations through the schools,” Mr Gibb said if the rollout is approved.

“As with other immunization programs for that age range, it is the quickest and most efficient manner of delivering the vaccine program.

“Before a kid gets vaccinated in school, parental agreement will always be requested.

“Children can consent themselves if they are capable to do so in specific instances, although this is uncommon. These sensitive issues are well-known to those who give immunizations in schools.”

Vaccinating young children has been met with considerable skepticism.

On health concerns, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) declined to propose a wide-scale rollout to the age group.

After the summer break, students are returning to school, and classroom life will be very different from the previous 18 months.

They will no longer be kept in bubbles, and face masks are no longer recommended.

Also, until they produce a positive PCR test, children who come into touch with someone who tests positive for the virus are not required to isolate.

“There is no practical rationale for schools to preserve the bubble arrangements,” the schools minister told MPs.

“We are not offering schools guidance, and we have regional schools commissioners in all of our regions who will be speaking with schools.”