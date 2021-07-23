Teenagers as young as 15 have been caught up in a major drug conspiracy.

A plot to smuggle huge amounts of heroin and crack cocaine into Barrow in Furness from Merseyside was foiled.

The ringleaders of the County Lines drug distribution network were jailed today (Friday) following a combined investigation by Cumbria and Merseyside Police.

Reece Roach, 22, of Window Lane, Garston, and Michael Claughton, 38, of Steamer Street, Barrow, admitted to conspiring to provide heroin and crack cocaine.

Helen Ungor, 55, of Steamer Street, Barrow, was convicted guilty of the same offense after a trial.

After a trial, a 17-year-old Liverpool teenager was found guilty of conspiring to provide Class A drugs – heroin and crack cocaine – as well as a modern slavery charge of organising or supporting another person’s trip with the intent to exploit them.

The convictions came after a cooperative investigation by the two police departments investigating the “Hippo” County Line network.

In Barrow in Furness, a phone line with the brand name “Hippo” was discovered advertising heroin and crack cocaine to drug users.

The 17-year-old Liverpool youngster in charge of this phone, despite his youth, played a key part in facilitating the supply of Class A drugs and individuals to Barrow in Furness for further distribution.

This includes the transfer of a 15-year-old Merseyside kid to Barrow in Furness to work for the “Hippo” line.

Police officers in Cumbria stormed a residence in Steamer Street on August 11 last year and discovered Reece Roach and the 15-year-old. Helen Ungor and Michael Claughton were also in attendance.

Roughly 200 heroin and crack cocaine street deals were discovered, with a street value of nearly £3,000 and £1,000 in cash. Roach, Ungor, and Claughton were all detained and charged with supplying Class A drugs.

On November 27, Cumbria and Merseyside Police executed a warrant at Knighton Road in Walton, bringing the inquiry to a close.

The 17-year-old was apprehended and charged with distributing Class A drugs as well as Modern Day Slavery.

Officers discovered the “Hippo” telephone line, which was used to coordinate the supply network from Merseyside to Barrow, during a check of the property. “The summary has come to an end.”