Teenagers are in court for the stabbing death of a 14-year-old boy.

Dea-John Reid was fatally stabbed on Monday, May 31 around 7.30 p.m. in Birmingham’s Kingstanding neighborhood.

After being charged by police over the weekend, a 14-year-old boy from Wolverhampton and a 16-year-old from Great Barr appeared in prison at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Both youngsters appeared individually before district judge Shamim Qureshi for a 12-minute session.

A grey hooded top, black cargo-style trousers, and a black face mask were worn by the older youth, who cannot be identified due to his age.

He’s surrounded by dock cops.