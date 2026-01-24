Teenagers Appear in Court Over Stabbing Death of 15-Year-Old in Guildford

Two teenage boys have been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Luis Gabriel Guembes, who was fatally stabbed in a park in Guildford on Monday. The 15 and 16-year-old defendants, whose identities are protected due to their ages, face multiple charges including conspiracy to rob and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

The Incident

Emergency services responded to reports of a stabbing at around 6:10 pm in Stoke Park, located off Lido Road in Guildford. Upon arrival, paramedics and members of the public attempted to provide assistance, but Luis was tragically pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding his death led to an immediate investigation by Surrey Police, who identified the victim as Luis Gabriel Guembes.

Court Proceedings

At Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, the two defendants, both dressed in grey tracksuits, appeared separately for their hearings. Both teens spoke only to confirm their names, birth dates, and addresses. The 16-year-old defendant lives with his parents, while the younger defendant resides with his mother. District Judge Julie Cooper informed the older defendant that the charges could not be dealt with in the youth court and that the case would be transferred to Guildford Crown Court. The two boys were remanded in youth detention and are set to appear in court again on Monday.

Following the charges on Friday, both teenagers are currently being held in custody while awaiting further legal proceedings. Police have not disclosed additional details on the circumstances of the alleged robbery or the motives behind the tragic incident.